Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 251,048 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,855,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 594,677 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

NYSE AGI opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

