Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,300.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.12 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,069.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,598.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,524.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

