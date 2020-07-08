Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 193.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 317.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 745,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 567,159 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $9,371,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 977.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 132,888 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Citigroup downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

