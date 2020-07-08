Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,512 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

AIV opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

