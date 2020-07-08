APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 3,605,028 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,605,028 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in PulteGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after buying an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after acquiring an additional 878,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

PulteGroup stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

