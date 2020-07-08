Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.19. Apple posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.89 to $12.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $16.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.90.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $372.69 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.92 and a 200-day moving average of $302.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,628.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

