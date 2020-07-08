AQR Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 76.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,618,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $99,801,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the first quarter valued at $9,656,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apache by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,379,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

