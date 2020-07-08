AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,034 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.59. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CWK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

