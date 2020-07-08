AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chase worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chase by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,706.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.58 million for the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

