AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 241,685 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 241,685 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.