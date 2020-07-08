AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of AMWD opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.39. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.