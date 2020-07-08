AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 40,886 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Green Dot by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Green Dot by 46.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDOT. ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at $270,893.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares worth $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

