Axa Acquires 22,600 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Axa boosted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLHR opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 1.59. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

