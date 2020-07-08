Axa Acquires 24,894 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 607.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.29% of MicroStrategy worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

