Axa Boosts Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Axa boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.32% of BMC Stock worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $2,400,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in BMC Stock by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 177.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

