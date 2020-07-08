Axa Buys New Shares in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Axa bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 154,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Sealed Air stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

