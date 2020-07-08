Axa Grows Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,777 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after buying an additional 265,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 51.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in UGI by 119.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after buying an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

