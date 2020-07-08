Axa Has $3.36 Million Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Axa reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254,900 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.16% of MGIC Investment worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 485.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 141.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTG stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

