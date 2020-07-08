Axa Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Axa increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of B2Gold worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,210,000 after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in B2Gold by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 892,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in B2Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.85.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

