Axa Has $3.64 Million Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

