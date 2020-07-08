Axa Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.10% of Jabil worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $83,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after buying an additional 825,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

