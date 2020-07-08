Axa Has $3.80 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Axa increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.17% of Itron worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 380,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Itron by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

