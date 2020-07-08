Axa Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Axa increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

