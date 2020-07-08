Axa Raises Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.