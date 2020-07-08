Axa Raises Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Axa grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.30% of Weis Markets worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 253.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 317.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.12. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $985.82 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.