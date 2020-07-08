Axa Sells 323,536 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Axa decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323,536 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFG opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.