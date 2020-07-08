Axa Sells 851 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axa trimmed its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $419,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $900,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Tesla by 122.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,389.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.75. The stock has a market cap of $254.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.64 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,228.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $647.69.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

