Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 59.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $759.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

