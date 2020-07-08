Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 78.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,378 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 43.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,852,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 94,973 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 254,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 473,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

CSTE stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CSTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

