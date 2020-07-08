CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,756,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 248,407 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,640 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 392,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 360,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

