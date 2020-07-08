Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

