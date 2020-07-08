Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRBP. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

CRBP stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

