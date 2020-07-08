Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Covanta worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Covanta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Covanta by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 14.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

NYSE:CVA opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

