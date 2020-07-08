Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cryolife by 37.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cryolife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cryolife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

CRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.45 million, a P/E ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 1.37. Cryolife Inc has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.