Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,899,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,530,000 after purchasing an additional 252,034 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,242,000 after purchasing an additional 646,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 279,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

