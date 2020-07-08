Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.19.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

