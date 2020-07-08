Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,722 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enel Chile by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enel Chile by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Enel Chile SA – has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.11.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.17 million during the quarter.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

