Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $26,000 in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 325,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.20 to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.