Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $42,000 in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $74,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOP. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.38. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

