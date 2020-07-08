Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa grew its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 374.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

NYSE ESS opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.30.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

