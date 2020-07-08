Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 739,974 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 74.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306,645 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

