Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of Genesco worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter.

GCO opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

