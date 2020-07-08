Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,516 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,095,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 677,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,975,000 after purchasing an additional 271,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

