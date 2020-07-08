Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 18,314 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,413,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $562.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.60. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Bank of America cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

