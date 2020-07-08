Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

