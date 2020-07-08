Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 927 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $169.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

