Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 20,206 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

GHY opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

