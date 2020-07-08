Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,370 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prospect Capital worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 290,844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,069,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,315 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,971 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.