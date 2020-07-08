Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,909 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.