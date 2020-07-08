Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,205 shares of company stock worth $4,638,068. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

